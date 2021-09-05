Houston will host the first 5K on Nov. 6 to raise funds for the Texas County Food Pantry.

In the last 12 months the pantry, which serves all of Texas County, has provided food for 5,000 families and emergency needs met to about 350 families.

Last year there was a mile walk/run organized that provided funds and food for the pantry and this year the organizers feel the community would not only support the pantry through a 5K but would enjoy the event.

Organizers hope to raise at least $1,500 for the pantry while offering this family friendly event for the area.

The 5K is Nov. 6.

The 5K course will begin on Grand and Pine with the 3.1 mile run/walk going by the high school and down to the walking trails then coming back up around the football field trail to end at Grand and Pine.

Local volunteers are contacting businesses for sponsorships for the T-shirts, cash prizes and gift certificates. Volunteers are Jodie Avery, Kimberly Bittle, Marcie Rodrigues, Rachel Strickland, Beth McKinney, Ann Tottingham and Brenda Senter with support given from Shannon Jordan, community development for City of Houston.

The registrations will be available online through the City of Houston website to print off, houstonmo.org, or can be picked up at the food pantry, the City of Houston or In Season Sports and Outdoors. Cost is $20 per person through Oct. 23, $25 through Nov. 1, and $30 on race day. Each participant will receive a Turkey Trot T-shirt. A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the top female and male runners as well as gift certificates in various age groups.

Persons with questions or wanting to be a sponsor can contact Avery at 636-368-8156