The annual Lions Club Siren Bowl softball game will return to Texas County at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Tiger Field on the Houston Schools campus.

Also known as “Guns N Hoses,” the contest features officers from Texas County law enforcement agencies taking on personnel from Texas County fire departments, EMS and dispatch, with the winner earning the honor of displaying the Siren Bowl plaque. Proceeds will go toward the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program that benefits children at Christmas.

Admission is $3, and children 11-and-under are admitted free. Any additional donation will be accepted, and there will also be a concession stand selling hamburgers, hotdogs, baked beans and other items.

Last year the Texas County Shop With a Hero Program raised $22,000 and assisted over 200 kids. This year the goal is $25,000 and 250 children.

To donate to the Texas County Shop With a Hero program, call Bennie Cook at 417-260-2382.