The Texas County Health Department has announced adult influenza vaccine events.

Here is the schedule:

•10-11 a.m. Sept. 29 at Summersville Senior Center, 129 Rogers Ave.

•9-11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Cabool Senior Center, 910 Cherry St.

•9-noon Oct. 9 at Texas County Health Department community room, 950 N. U.S. 63, Houston.

•10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at Licking Senior Center, 116 Green St.