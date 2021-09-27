Before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the rules for succession to the presidency were somewhat vague.

The 25th Amendment, ratified on July 6, 1967, firmed up the procedure for filling a vacancy in the Oval Office. The amendment is too long to include in this column, so I will summarize it.

•Section One is about the vice-president becoming president if the president dies or resigns.

•Section Two is about the president nominating a replacement for the vice-president.

•Section Three describes how the president may inform the president-pro-tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House that he or she is unable to discharge the duties of his office, and that the vice-president should become acting president.

•Section Four is about the vice-president and the principal officers of the executive branch declaring that the president is unable to perform his or her duties due to mental or physical disability. If the president doesn’t disagree, the vice-president will become acting president. If the president declares that no disability exists, it will be up to Congress to decide.

I recommend that all interested parties obtain a copy of the U.S. Constitution and read the entire amendment. I think it’s possible that this amendment might come into play soon, considering the declining mental condition of our current president.

Veterans, stay vigilant and be prepared for significant changes in Washington, D.C.

Pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution may be obtained for free at the Military Museum on Grand Avenue, open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall Wednesdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

American Legion Post 41 is looking to add a Ladies Auxiliary to our organization. A meeting is planned for all interested parties at 6 p.m. Oct. 18, at the Post 41 Meeting Hall (see location below). Spouses and relatives of Post 41 members will be eligible to join, and will be partners with the Post members in our community services and activities.

Veterans organizations in Houston:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.