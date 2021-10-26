This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will visit Cabool High School on Friday, Nov. 5.

The visit is noon to 6 p.m. at the alumni gym at 1025 Rogers Ave.

Blood donors are needed. There is less than a three-day supply of most blood types, including O Positive and O Negative. Donations are used at 44 facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Successful donors will receive a heather grey “Chiefs Kingdom” T-shirt with the familiar red and gold arrowhead logo. Donors also will be entered to win two premium tickets and parking pass for the Kansas City chiefs game vs. Denver on Dec. 5.

Appointments are encouraged, but not required. Make at an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood.