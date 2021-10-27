The Houston Drama Club has announced plans to perform “Happily Ever Before” next week at the Melba Performing Arts Center.

Show times are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-6.

The cost is $3 at the door.

Here’s a little about the production: The fairytale villains have had enough! For too long the Evil Queen, Wicked Stepmother, and Dark Fairy have been pushed into the shadows while princesses like Snow White, Cinderella, and Briar Rose get their happily-ever-afters. So, the scoundrels set out to change things. With the help of the sinister Rumpelstiltskin, the mischief-makers use their magic to travel back in time, planning to change the destinies of each of their princesses and send them down a new path that doesn’t end so happily. But as the villains set their plan in motion, a classic cast of fairytale extras — including the Big Bad Wolf, Hansel and Gretel, Goldilocks, and Robin Hood — unwittingly change the princesses’ stories and the course of the villains’ plans.