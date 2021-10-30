It was one of those games in which it was a shame someone had to lose.

But after a riveting, evenly-matched battle featuring two high school football teams going toe-to-toe for more than four quarters, Houston suffered a heartbreaking 41-34 defeat in overtime in a Missouri State High School Association Class 2 District 3 Tournament contest Friday night at Forsyth.

Each team scored 21 points in the first half and added 13 more in the second half.

Houston led five times in the contest – at 7-0, 14-7, 21-14, 28-21 and 34-28 – but the host Panthers retaliated to tie the score each time.

Kickers John Kimrey of Houston and Pablo Comer of Forsyth each converted 4-of-5 extra point attempts in regulation, with each player dramatically missing wide in the fourth quarter.

HHS head coach Eric Sloan, center, and assistant coach Rodney Preheim greet Tigers players after a scoring play in the first quarter of a district playoff game Friday at Forsyth. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Both teams turned the ball over by fumble once in the contest and neither team punted the ball.

The Panthers never led until overtime.

Forsyth went first in OT, and took three plays to score from the 20-yard line. Freshman running back Rolly Fisher produced what proved to be the winning touchdown by dancing down the left sideline from 10 yards out, somehow simultaneously remaining inbounds and evading several would-be tacklers. Comer made good on the point-after, but it didn’t matter in the end.

On the Tigers’ turn in overtime, they moved the ball to about the 1-yard line, but on a fourth down play, a host of Forsyth defenders stopped senior Bailey Hurst short of the goal line and Houston’s season was over.

HHS sophomore linebacker Keaton Goetz wraps up Forsyth running back Rolly Fisher. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

The Panthers had the first possession of the game, starting at their own 19-yard line. But the Tigers got the ball on the second play from scrimmage when junior linebacker Anthony Carroll delivered a hard hit on Fisher and linebacker Hurst recovered a fumble at the Forsyth 12.

Hurst scored two plays later on an 8-yard run and the shootout was on.

Houston had the ball in Panthers territory with seconds left in regulation, but time expired when a hail-Mary pass from Hughes was intercepted at the goal line.

Hurst finished his high school football career by scoring four touchdowns – three on rushing plays and another on an 80-yard kickoff return with 34 seconds to go in the first quarter. The Tigers’ other TD (which turned out to be their final points of the season) came on a 2-yard run by Hughes with 5:40 remaining the fourth period.

Watched by quarterback Wyatt Hughes, HHS senior Dmitri Zveniatchovskii prepares to launch the ball on a halfback pass play in the second quarter. DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

Hurst’s kick return score came on a perfectly executed “huddle” play. Junior Dakota James caught the ball and joined a closely-gathered group of five teammates in the middle of the field, and all five ran away in varying directions with Hurst carrying the ball and breaking free down the right side of the artificial turf field.

Forsyth scored three times through the air and twice on the ground in regulation time.

The Tigers finished the season with an overall record of 2-7. Houston was seeded 7th in the 7-team district, while Forsyth is No. 2.

Next up for the Panthers (6-4) is a home game next Friday against third-seeded Liberty in the district semifinals. Liberty beat No. 6 Willow Springs 44-7 in the first round.

In the other first-round game, fourth-seeded Strafford and No. 5 Springfield Catholic battled to a scoreless tie in regulation before Strafford pulled out a 7-0 win in overtime. Top-seeded Ava received a bye in round one and will host Strafford in the semifinals.