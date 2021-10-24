A season of many memorable moments is over, as the Houston High School volleyball team fell 3-1 to Liberty in a Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 9 Tournament semifinal game Saturday night in the new HHS gym.

Houston outlasted Liberty in the marathon first set, winning 28-26 in overtime.

But the Lady Eagles then took the next three sets, tying the game with a 25-21 win in the second set, taking the lead with a 25-16 victory in the third set and then dispatching the Lady Tigers with an overtime win in the fourth set, 26-24.

HHS junior middle hitter Olivia Crites leaps to smash a ball for a kill during the second set of the Lady Tigers’ loss to Liberty in a district tournament game on Saturday.

Houston finished the season with an overall record of 26-6-2 and won the South Central Association title by going 7-0 in conference play.

With the win, the Lady Eagles (23-10-1) avenged a Sept. 28 home loss to the Lady Tigers and advanced to face Licking (30-5) in the district championship game at 6 p.m. Monday in the new HHS gym.

Licking earned a berth in the final by sweeping Thayer in the other semifinal contest. Thayer made the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Mansfield in a Thursday play-in game.