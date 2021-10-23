This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Voters in the Houston Rural Fire Association boundaries will vote Nov. 2 on an issue to convert from a membership base to a fire tax district.

Circuit Judge William Hickle ordered another election in July after questions were raised whether it was properly administered in April. Only voters who resided within the association’s boundaries should have voted. The county is paying for a new election.

The issue calls for the creation of the district, a 30-cent per $100 assessed valuation levy and election of three persons on a board. The person receiving the most votes will serve a six-year term, the second highest will be elected to a four-year-term and the remaining candidate will have a two-year term. Erica Kessler, Kyle Hale and Harold Bruening are on the ballot.

The issue was placed on the ballot because membership dues haven’t kept up with operational costs to run the department. In some cases, some property owners will actually pay less than their dues.

Interim County Clerk Peggy Seyler began allowing absentee voting Friday after she programmed equipment, one day after being appointed to the post by the Texas County Commission. Laura Crowley resigned Wednesday morning. It was effective immediately. Absentee balloting, by state statute, was supposed to have started on Sept. 21.

Seyler and the secretary of state’s office have collaborated to make sure military and disabled voters also will be able to participate in the election:

•Four eligible military voters will receive personal contacts by email.

•Personal contact will also be made with 37 persons who are on the disabled voter’s list who normally are notified by mail of an upcoming election. Those folks will be given the opportunity to vote by curbside or bipartisan teams may travel to their homes, Seyler said.

The election will occur on the third floor of the Texas County Administrative Center on Grand Avenue. Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

She said her office will be open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30, to allow persons to vote by absentee balloting.