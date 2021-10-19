The Houston High School volleyball team’s South Central Association home game tonight against Salem will be streamed live online at www.houstonherald.com/live.

The Lady Tigers are already assured at least a share of the 2021 SCA championship, but a win tonight would give them sole possession of the conference crown.

Houston will host the Missouri State High School Activities Association Class 2 District 9 Tournament, which will begin Friday and conclude Monday.

The Lady Tigers (25-5-2, 6-0 SCA) are seeded second in the 5-team bracket and will face No. 3 Liberty in a semifinal contest at 5 p.m. Saturday. Top seeded Licking (29-5) will take on the winner of a Friday play-in game between No. 4 Mansfield and No. 5 Thayer at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The SCA championship game is set for 6 p.m. Monday.