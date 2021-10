Here’s a roundup of Veterans Day activities involving organizations in the county:

•11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial on Main Street at Cabool. A program later moves across the street to a World War I memorial arch. The school band will present the National Anthem.

•American Legion Post 41 will post the colors at the Veterans Day program at the Houston School District at 1 p.m. and again at Roby at 6 p.m.

This year there is an effort to broaden the focus of veterans throughout the county.