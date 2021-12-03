The Houston Ministerial Alliance will host a community Christmas program at First Baptist Church in Houston.
The Dec. 12 event starts at 6 p.m. at the church, which is at 1241 Hawthorn.
Churches in the area will perform songs, readings and skits.
