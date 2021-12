The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Dec. 3) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston amid beautiful weather.

Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets.

Hours are 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Fridays. Growers also have access to the walk-in cooler and fast freezer at the Lone Star Annex.