On Aug. 28, 1989, the Missouri Division of Veteran’s Affairs became the Missouri Veterans Commission with an expanded benefits program for all Missouri veteran residents.

Quoted from their website:

“The Missouri Veterans Commission is a state agency established by Missouri statute to aid all veterans, their dependents and legal representatives by providing information regarding the rights of veterans and their dependents and to assist veterans accessing their available benefits through state and federal government.

The Missouri Veterans Commission will provide our veterans with timely benefits assistance, skilled nursing care and a final resting place with honor.”

If you would like to write for full information, use this address:

Missouri Veterans Commission

Jefferson Building

205 Jefferson Street

12th Floor

Jefferson City, Mo., 65102

For more information, call 573-751-3779 of go online to movets@mvc.dps.mo.gov.

I found out about this by browsing through the American Legion website; I hope it helps fellow veterans out there find what they need.



ARMED FORCES APPRECIATION DAY NEWS



Planning meetings for the event are scheduled for March 5, March 19 and April 2, and further meetings to be held every Saturday until the big day.

We have set a tentative budget and our representatives will soon be seeking sponsors. The program is starting to come together; the picnic-style barbecue meal will be free to veterans and their families and the guest speakers will be Vietnam veterans.

All veterans will be recognized and honored, but our theme and focus this year will be on Vietnam-era veterans. The program will be a combined effort by American Legion Post 41 and Veterans Of Foreign Wars Posts 473 and 6337, but anyone interested is invited to attend the planning meetings and volunteer.

Armed Forces Appreciation Day 2022 will be celebrated on Armed Forces Day – May 21 – at the Texas County Fairgrounds.

Veterans organizations in Texas County:

•American Legion Post 41 meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at the meeting hall on the west end of Chilton Oil Company in Houston (just north of Pizza Hut). Changes to membership eligibility now allow U.S. veterans of all branches and periods of service to join the American Legion.

•Fleet Reserve Association Branch 364 meets at 2:30 p.m. on the fourth Sunday of each month at the American Legion Post 41 meeting hall in Houston. The FRA exists to serve all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard.

•Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 473 meets at 10 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at its meeting mall on U.S. 63 north of Cabool. The Post offers a free dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of each month, open to everyone.

•The town of Licking has Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6337, with a meeting hall on Main Street just south of Highway 32. Information about meetings will be included in next month’s column.

Houston resident Robert E. Simpson is a retired U.S. Navy chief electronics technician who served from 1969 to 1990. Email gfjjkaa@gmail.com.