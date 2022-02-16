The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce has released its schedule of events for 2022.

At the top of the list is the chamber’s annual banquet, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the community building at the chamber fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

This year’s banquet theme is “The Fabulous 1950s,” and attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.

The popular event will feature a catered meal, a live auction and a silent auction, and awards will be presented to multiple members of the community. There will also be a Hula Hoop contest and a “Twist Off.”

Tickets are $25 each and are available at the chamber office in the Houston Visitors Center (at U.S. 63 and Walnut Street).

For more information, call chamber director Angie Quinlan at 417-967-2220.

HOUSTON AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE 2022 EVENTS SCHEDULE

•March 5: Annual Banquet

•March 25-27: Gun Show

•April 8-9: Inside Yard Sale and Spring Bazaar

•May 21: Armed Forces Day

•June 9-11: City-wide Yard Sale

•July 2: Independence Day Parade and Fireworks Show

•July 28-30: Old Settlers Reunion

•July 29-30: Show Me Smash Demolition Derby

•Nov. 26: Taste of Christmas

•Dec. 3: Christmas Bazaar

•Dec. 10: Christmas Parade