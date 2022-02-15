In light of circumstances this week, I thought I’d dust off an entry in this series that first ran in the spring of 2016 and roll it out one more time.

In honor of all my friends at the City of Houston and Houston Rural fire departments, along with all of their cohorts at other Texas County volunteer departments and the dispatchers at Texas County 911, who collectively face the task of dealing with wildfires caused by citizens’ carelessness on dry and windy days, I wrote a country song.

Burnin’ on a breezy day

I had to make a phone call

Just the other day

I didn’t feel too good about

What I had to say

But the conflagration from the pile

In the field behind the shed

Had gotten sort of out of hand

And, man, did it ever spread

So I dialed up ol’ 911

And let them know the deal

And soon enough the sirens

On the fire engines squealed

I was burnin’, burnin’

On a breezy day

I was burnin’, burnin’

Having things my way

I was burnin’, burnin’

On a breezy day

And I’ll keep burnin’, burnin’, burnin’, burnin’

Till my dying day

No matter what the circumstances

Fire I will light

No matter what the consequences

The desire I won’t fight

A need to torch all kinds of stuff

Burns deep within my soul

And causing work for firefighters

Just helps them play their role

So I don’t care who thinks I’m nuts

To burn when wind blows strong

It’s something I’ll do anyway

Even if it’s wrong

Yes I was burnin’, burnin’

On a breezy day

Oh I was burnin’, burnin’

Having things my way

I was burnin’, burnin’

On a breezy day

And I’ll keep burnin’, burnin’, burnin’, burnin’

Till my dying day

Yeah that’s me burnin’, I’m burnin’

While the wind a-blows

I’m just a-burnin’, and burnin’

And why nobody knows

Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’ is so hot

Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’ lights my fire

Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’ is so hot

Burnin’, burnin’, burnin’ is my desire

I can’t stop burnin’

Watch me burnin’

Feel the heat

Yeah it’s so sweet

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.