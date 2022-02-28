The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:

•A deputy responded Feb. 14 regarding a report of a burglary at an Airport Road residence at Cabool.

The officer made contact with a man and woman there who said the woman who owns the home was in the hospital and had asked them to retrieve her dog and bird. The two said that when they arrived, they observed some people loading the woman’s property into a blue Dodge Dakota pickup with a trailer attached.

After investigation, the deputy determined a 72-year-old woman who acts as the property’s landlord had hired the others to illegally remove the tenant’s property. A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor.

•A 27-year-old Summersville woman came to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 22 to inquire about her rights regarding an order of protection.

The woman told an officer she had been involved in disputes with her 33-year-old husband and that he had threatened to kill her. She was advised as to how to proceed with a protection order.

•A 43-year-old Licking man called Jan. 21 to report harassment.

The man told an officer his wife had found an envelope in their vehicle, and it contained a bullet and a threatening note. Investigation is ongoing.

•A 31-year-old woman called Feb. 11 to report an assault at her Bee Rock Drive residence at Raymondville.

The woman told an investigating deputy that a 30-year-old Licking man had come to her house and kicked in the side door and yelled at her. She said she retreated to her bedroom and that the man then threw a tub of dipping sauce at her that hit a TV behind her.

The woman said the man then took her daughter’s cell phone and left. The officer patrolled the area but was unable to find the man.

A probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking charges against the man of assault and property damage.