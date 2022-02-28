The Houston Diamond Club will host a spaghetti dinner, bingo night and silent auction at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, in the community building at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.

There is a $10 admission free that covers the dinner with drink and dessert, along with two bingo tickets. Additional bingo tickets will be available for $1 each. Ages 10 and under are free.

Tickets will be sold by high school baseball players and at the door.

This year, the organization will raffle off a Ruger American 6.5 Creedmoor Magpul hunter rifle on May 5. Tickets will be available at the dinner. Participants don’t have to be present to win.

All proceeds from Diamond Club fundraisers will benefit the Houston High School baseball program. Donations for the silent auction will be accepted up the day of the dinner.

For donation drop off, call Bob Wolfe at 417-260-0173.