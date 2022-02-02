Here we are in early 2022, and there are numerous signs of the times.

Here’s a list of things that make you know you’re living in 2022 (of course in no particular order).

You accidentally enter your ATM PIN on the microwave.

You keep a list of your 37 passwords in the “saved stuff” section of your email address page.

You have a list of 15 phone numbers to reach the three other members of your family.

You have subscriptions to more three or more television programming services.

You e-mail the person who works at the desk next to you.

You feel scared to leave the house without your cell phone.

You routinely buy things online, but haven’t been to a mall in years.

You haven’t played solitaire with real cards in years.

You know the names of three or more people who play major roles on reality TV shows.

You watch “blockbuster” movies at least twice a week, but haven’t set foot in a theater more than twice in the last four years.

You routinely exchange text messages with four or more people daily.

You look at social media at least three times daily.

You like to tell people you “love the outdoors,” but you’ve only gone hiking, fishing, boating or swimming, or participated in any other form of outdoor recreation twice in the past three years.

You wonder why you rarely see anyone outdoors in your neighborhood, but haven’t gone for a walk in at least 18 months.

You wonder why you never hear from your brother, but you haven’t called him in at least 18 months.

You eat a “home cooked meal” at least six times a week, but at least three of those are at your favorite “home style cooking” restaurant.

You take at least two herbal supplements daily.

You like craft beer and diet soda.

You spend time every day updating your dog’s Facebook page.

You have no trouble operating “bluetooth,” but the TV remote presents a big challenge.

You have no idea what channel your favorite TV shows are on and find them by browsing the on-screen menu.

You look forward to the release of the next 10-show season of your favorite streaming TV series.

You no longer watch the evening news on TV and get most of your information from at least two websites.

You know the names of less than three politicians who make decisions that affect the area in which you live.

You used to plant a garden each spring, but now prefer to get your vegetables at a farmers market or health food store.

You try your best, but don’t comprehend what crypto currency actually is and how it could be worth a dime.

You try your best, but have a hard time understanding why small minority interests receive so much favor.

You didn’t used to believe in conspiracy theories, but aren’t so sure any more.

You wish things were different, but you make the best of the hand you’re dealt.

Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Email: ddavison@houstonherald.com.