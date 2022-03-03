Here are those filing for offices across the county that will be decided in the April 5 election for contested races.
Texas County Memorial Hospital trustee: George Sholtz, incumbent Jim Perry and Beverly S. Clark (Five-year term).
City of Cabool, Mayoral candidates are: Lane M. Daniel, Shyanne Daniel, Danny Cannon and Brenda J. Jarrett. (Two year-term).
City of Houston, Alderman Ward I candidates are: Dale Depler Jr. and Kevin Stilley. (Two- year term).
City of Houston, Alderman Ward III candidates are: Don Romines and Joe C. Honeycutt (Two- year term).
City of Licking, Alderperson Ward II candidates are: incumbent Mike Aiken and Linda Breedlove (Two-year term).
Houston School District R-1 Board Members: incumbent Jeff Gettys, incumbent Jennifer Scheets and Andrew (Andy) Wells (Vote for two – Three-year term).
Summersville School District R-2 Board Members: Emily J. Doosing, Max Racicot, Jason Greear and Jason Rutledge Ryan Hunt (Vote for two – Three year term).
Mountain Grove School District R-3 Board Members: Howard Hawkins and James (Jay) C. Loveland (Vote for two – Three year term).
Mountain Grove School District R-3 Board Member: Cheyanne R. Smith and Ryan L. Morris (Vote for one – One-year term).
Cabool School District R-4 Board Members: Shaun Watson, Tony Hughes, Dennis Brown, Nadine Wallace and Jacob Reese (Vote for two – Three-year term).
Plato School District R-5 Board Members: Robert Murray, Eric Crews, Jody Fry, Don Rose (Vote for two – Three-year term).
Licking School District R-8 Board Members: Heidi Moloney, Roy Kinder, John Huff, Ashli Todaro, Joseph Satterfield and Jake Floyd (Vote for two – Three-year term).
Willow Springs School District R-IV Board Members: Tony Friga, Dean P. Aye, Jeff Lovan, Andy Roberts, Jeffery Cunningham (Vote for two – Three-year term).
Issues on ballots
Here are ballot issues that will appear on the April 5 ballot:
•Texas County will ask voters to approve a three-eighths of 1 percent sales tax for law enforcement.
•City of Licking voters will decide a one-half cent sales tax to provide revenues for the operation of the police department.
•Mountain Grove residents will vote on whether to regulate farm animals on five or more acres within the city limits. It also will decide whether to institute a use tax on out-of-state orders.