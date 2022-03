This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Houston’s annual Easter egg hunt is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Houston High School’s softball field.

The event is sponsored by Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. There are three classes: Preschool and under, kindergarten – fourth grade and fifth grade and up.

The Easter Bunny also is expected to attend.