This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Live musical entertainment for the Emmett Kelly Clown Festival has been announced for Saturday, April 30.

Here is the lineup:

•9 a.m. — Houston Jazz Band

•10 a.m. — Tanya Pacheco

•11 a.m. — Kirk Pierce

•Noon – Announcements by Rep. Bennie Cook

•1 p.m. — “Out of Darkness,” featuring Zack and Jamie Taylor and Gavin Altman

•2 p.m. — Billy Jack Purnell, “Plain and Simple.”

•3 p.m. — Markus Deutsch