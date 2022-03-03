The Houston High School Varsity H Club and physical education department will host a night of basketball this Friday (March 4) in Hiett Gymnasium.

The event will feature both a “community game” at 7 p.m. followed by a matchup between HHS faculty and seniors.

For a $10 sponsorship, one person can be assigned to represent a business or family in the community contest.

Admission is by donation. Proceeds from admission will go toward Varsity H Club activities, while funds collected from community game sign-ups will go to the Houston School District’s Bright Futures program.

For more information, or for sponsorships or to sign up, email Varsity H Club representatives Loran Richardson at lrichardson@houston.k12.mo.us or Jake Brookshire at jbrookshire@houston.k12.mo.us.