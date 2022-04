This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston Ministerial Alliance will sponsor a baccalaureate service for the Houston High School class of 2022.

It is at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at Hiett Gymnasium.

LEON SLAPE

The speaker is Leon Slape, a retired school administrator that included service at districts in the county.

The public is invited.