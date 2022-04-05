In the season’s first two meets, the Houston High School track and field teams turned in noteworthy performances.
In a 16-team West Plains Open on Tuesday of last week, the HHS girls took third and the boys placed fifth.
Then last Thursday (March 31) at the 11-team Ava Invitational, Houston’s boys took second while the girls were third.
WEST PLAINS OPEN HIGHLIGHTS
Girls
•Makenzi Arthur won the javelin with a throw of 35.09 meters, adding almost 3 meters to her personal record.
•The 4×400 meter relay team of Makenzi Arthur, Kristen Ely, Morgan McKinney and Olivia Crites finished first.
•Olivia Crites finished second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the high jump.
Boys
•P.J. Mister took second in the boys 400 meter dash and fifth in triple jump, behind four West Plains athletes.
•Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii placed third in the javelin.
“Dmitrii is a first-time track athlete and has picked it up extremely quickly,” said HHS head coach Mike Tottingham.
•Nate Garnica finished fourth in the 200 meter dash.
“It was a very competitive field of sprinters,” Tottingham said.
•The 4×200 meter relay team of Zander Scholz, Noah Gulick, P.J. Mister and Nate Garnica took third, losing to only the West Plains A and B squads.
•The 4x400m relay team of Hunter McKinney, Noah Gulick, P.J. Mister and Nate Garnica placed third. Less than a second separated the first and third-place squads “It was a very exciting race that didn’t go our way,” Tottingham said.
“We had several other top-5 finishes, as well and a strong effort by many of our freshmen.”
AVA INVITATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Boys
•Nate Garnica: First in the 200 and second in the 100.
•Hunter McKinney: First in the 3,200 meter run and third in the 1,600.
•The 4×200 and 4×400 relay both took first place (same runners as at West Plains).
Girls
•Olivia Crites: First in the 300 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles.
•Kristen Ely: Third in the 1,600.
•The 4×800 meter relay team took first place (Miah Bressie, Kristen Ely, Summer Bittle and Allie Benoist).
•The 4x400m relay team finished second (same runners as at West Plains).
“We had several other top 5 finishes on a very cold and wet afternoon,” Tottingham said. “The Houston athletes did a great job staying focused and competing hard in very poor running conditions.”
There were no throwing events due to weather conditions.
A meet scheduled for Monday of this week at Willow Springs was canceled due to wet conditions. The two HHS squads are scheduled to compete Tuesday (April 12) at the Salem Invitational.
HHS 2022 TRACK AND FIELD ROSTERS
Boys
Bryson Alexander
Jordan Arthur
Garrett Bieller
Brady Brookshire
Nicholas Cope
Nathan Garnica
Austin Goetz
Ezekiel Grange
Noah Gulick
Harold Lassiter
Davontae Mister
Patrick Mister
Maleki Morgan
Zack Sawyer
Zander Scholz
Devin Shelton
Trenton Shelton
Michael Sloniker
Layne Seago
Riley Talbott
Gage Walker
Nick Washko
Alex Zamarron
Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii
Girls
Makenzi Arthur
Allie Benoist
Summer Bittle
Miah Bressie
Lacy Cavaness
Addison Cook
Olivia Crites
Kristen Ely
Kaitlynne Garnica
Hannah Kinworthy
Jordyn Lay
Morgan McKinney
Sarah Purcell
Head coach: Mike Tottingham