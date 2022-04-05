In the season’s first two meets, the Houston High School track and field teams turned in noteworthy performances.

In a 16-team West Plains Open on Tuesday of last week, the HHS girls took third and the boys placed fifth.

Then last Thursday (March 31) at the 11-team Ava Invitational, Houston’s boys took second while the girls were third.

WEST PLAINS OPEN HIGHLIGHTS

Girls

•Makenzi Arthur won the javelin with a throw of 35.09 meters, adding almost 3 meters to her personal record.

•The 4×400 meter relay team of Makenzi Arthur, Kristen Ely, Morgan McKinney and Olivia Crites finished first.

•Olivia Crites finished second in the 300 meter hurdles and third in the high jump.

Boys

•P.J. Mister took second in the boys 400 meter dash and fifth in triple jump, behind four West Plains athletes.

•Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii placed third in the javelin.

“Dmitrii is a first-time track athlete and has picked it up extremely quickly,” said HHS head coach Mike Tottingham.

•Nate Garnica finished fourth in the 200 meter dash.

“It was a very competitive field of sprinters,” Tottingham said.

•The 4×200 meter relay team of Zander Scholz, Noah Gulick, P.J. Mister and Nate Garnica took third, losing to only the West Plains A and B squads.

•The 4x400m relay team of Hunter McKinney, Noah Gulick, P.J. Mister and Nate Garnica placed third. Less than a second separated the first and third-place squads “It was a very exciting race that didn’t go our way,” Tottingham said.

“We had several other top-5 finishes, as well and a strong effort by many of our freshmen.”

AVA INVITATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

Boys

•Nate Garnica: First in the 200 and second in the 100.

•Hunter McKinney: First in the 3,200 meter run and third in the 1,600.

•The 4×200 and 4×400 relay both took first place (same runners as at West Plains).

Girls

•Olivia Crites: First in the 300 hurdles and second in the 100 hurdles.

•Kristen Ely: Third in the 1,600.

•The 4×800 meter relay team took first place (Miah Bressie, Kristen Ely, Summer Bittle and Allie Benoist).

•The 4x400m relay team finished second (same runners as at West Plains).

“We had several other top 5 finishes on a very cold and wet afternoon,” Tottingham said. “The Houston athletes did a great job staying focused and competing hard in very poor running conditions.”

There were no throwing events due to weather conditions.

A meet scheduled for Monday of this week at Willow Springs was canceled due to wet conditions. The two HHS squads are scheduled to compete Tuesday (April 12) at the Salem Invitational.

HHS 2022 TRACK AND FIELD ROSTERS

Boys

Bryson Alexander

Jordan Arthur

Garrett Bieller

Brady Brookshire

Nicholas Cope

Nathan Garnica

Austin Goetz

Ezekiel Grange

Noah Gulick

Harold Lassiter

Davontae Mister

Patrick Mister

Maleki Morgan

Zack Sawyer

Zander Scholz

Devin Shelton

Trenton Shelton

Michael Sloniker

Layne Seago

Riley Talbott

Gage Walker

Nick Washko

Alex Zamarron

Dmitrii Zveniatckovskii

Girls

Makenzi Arthur

Allie Benoist

Summer Bittle

Miah Bressie

Lacy Cavaness

Addison Cook

Olivia Crites

Kristen Ely

Kaitlynne Garnica

Hannah Kinworthy

Jordyn Lay

Morgan McKinney

Sarah Purcell

Head coach: Mike Tottingham