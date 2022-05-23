Four teenagers were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash at Highway E and Strawberry Road north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Jacob Sellars of the patrol said a southbound 2011 Hyundai Elantra driven by Shawn A. Hamilton, 34, failed to yield to a westbound 2009 Lincoln MKS driven by a 17-year-old Licking boy, causing it to strike the Lincoln.

Two 17-year boys in the Lincoln — one from Licking and the other Houston — were taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Two passengers in the Elantra — a 17-year-old Houston boy and Shaun M. Dryer, 18, of Houston — were taken with minor injuries to Texas County Memorial Hospital.

Both vehicles were totaled. All were wearing seat belts.

The Houston Rural Fire Department Rescue Squad and Houston Rural Fire Department were called to assist following the 6:10 p.m. accident.