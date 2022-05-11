Houston High School will hold its graduation for seniors at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Houston High School gymnasium, the first since the building opened last fall.

This year’s valedictorian is Devon Sawyer. The salutatorian is Bourbon Campbell.

Members of the Houston High School class of 2022:

Valedictorian Devon Sawyer

Liliana DeAsuncion Amick, Raven Arnold, James Bacon, Daniel Barton, Hope M. Blair, Austin H. Blankenship, Jason N. Branum, Malacki Grace Brookshire, Bourbon R. Campbell, Devin A. Casey, Matthew David Cline, Kali M. Cook, Mackenzie E. Cooper, Audrey Cross, Tyler L. Curry, Paige R. Dennis, Hannah L. Dzurick, Glenn Jacobs Frazier, Zachery Lloyd Fuwell, Nathaniel Ryen Garnica, Noah Kalman Gulick, Matthew Dwain Hayes-Pursifull, Austyn N. Hock, Mackenzie Raye Holder, Bailey Hurst, Case T. Jones, Justin D. Jones, Jordyn N. Lay, Tanner G. Lee, Aleigha Martin, Hunter D. McKinney, Jacob Edwin William Meier, Shilo M. Miller, Cooper T. Mills, Patrick Oneal Mister, Arran M. Neal, Ethan W. Neal, Nikkita M. Norris.

Salutatorian Bourbon Campbell

Wyoming Justin Padgett, Andrew C. Pierce, Sarah Sue Purcell, Emma Janell Richardson, Darius J. Ross, Gabriel John Sandberg, Devon C. Sawyer, Philip D. Scott, Kaitlin Rhea Segelhorst, Wiley Cole Sisco, Cheyenne Sisler, Ebin L. Smith, Joshua P. Smith, Trinity N. Snyder, Jordan Marie Sullivan, Alexander Thomas Swallow, Justin Talavera, AnJillian LaVon Topping, Korbyn X. Tune, Nicholas J. Washko, Emilee D. Weaver, Tristan L. Weaver, Ethan White, Hunter Whiting, Clayton L. Williams, Dmitrii Aleksandrovish Zveniatckovskii.

Several scholarships are slated to be announced at commencement ceremonies.