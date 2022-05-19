Storms moving out Oklahoma and Kansas this morning may produce severe weather today, the National Weather Service said.
Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns with the stronger storms.
Best chance for storms is daytime hours.
Click here to read our print edition online!
Storms moving out Oklahoma and Kansas this morning may produce severe weather today, the National Weather Service said.
Large hail and damaging winds are the main concerns with the stronger storms.
Best chance for storms is daytime hours.