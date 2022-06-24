This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Area communities are planning Fourth of July celebrations. Here is a roundup:

Willow Springs: A parade is set for 10 a.m. Monday, July 4, in Willow Springs.

The lineup begins at 9 a.m. at Booster Field. Participants and spectators are sought. Persons are invited to enter vehicles. Businesses, veterans, schools, civic and social clubs are invited to celebrate the 246th birth of the country. Some period costumes are available by calling Jane Bailey at 417-469-2588.

Immediately following the parade, there will be a patriotic program in the Star Theater with live music by Sharry Lovan’s band.

Historical characters will be on stage and will make brief remarks.

Houston: The Houston Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a parade and fireworks on Saturday, July 2. The parade lineup starts at 5:30 p.m. at the high school. It begins at 6 p.m. in downtown Houston.

The fireworks show is at 9 p.m. at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds.

Licking: Licking’s Fourth of July celebration will be at Deer Lick Park from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 2. A cornhole tournament begins at 2 and is sponsored by the Wildcat Travel Club. Pre-registration can be done at Friend Lumber and Rinne Tire Pro. zVarious groups and businesses will sell food items throughout the day. The fireworks show is estimated to start at about 9:15 p.m.