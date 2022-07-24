This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

A heat advisory remains in effect through today, the National Weather Service said.

Afternoon high temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees will be common — with heat index values of 103-109 degrees. Hot temperatures will extend into at least the early week.

The area is prone to wildfires with hot temperatures and drought conditions. Wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour today makes for a higher fire spread potential.