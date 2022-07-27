The Houston High School band is hosting its third annual Ice Cream Social beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on the lawn in front of the Houston High School gym on campus.

Treats will be available to purchase from Custard by C-Sue and Keep it Classic Ice Cream from band member Max Bittle. Tickets will also be available to purchase that night for the Houston Community Night in September at the Springfield Cardinals.

The band, under the direction of Sam Van Dielen, will perform beginning around 7:45 p.m. The performance will be the debut of the 2022 show “A Place I Know.”

Those attending should bring cash for any purchases and a lawn chair.