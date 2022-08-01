This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

The Houston School District will host a back-to-school event 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Hiett Gymnasium.

“School-A-Palooza” is a fun, resource-filled event to help kick off and celebrate going back to school.

The event is free, and everyone is welcome. Vendors can set up at noon that day. Any individual, business or church group that would like to set up a table can contact Maggie Moore at mmoore@houston.k12.mo.us or call 573-247-2754.

Monetary donations are also sought for school supplies. The district will purchase exactly what each grade needs, and those will be distributed by classroom teachers.

Schools resume on Aug. 22.