Faith and Joey Anderson and family of Cabool were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15, at the Missouri State Fair.

The Anderson family was selected as the 2022 Texas County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Texas County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Joey and Faith’s children, Josh and Chloe.

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Anderson family has a 1,200-acre cattle operation. Joey and Faith began their cattle business in 2018, and plan to expand it, as well as adding meat goats and horse training. In 2021, they started the Texas County 4-H Club.

Josh and Chloe own several cows of their own, and Josh maintains a flock of 20 egg-laying chickens. Both Josh and Chloe showed their first animals this year at the fair, and are also very involved in rodeo, cub scouts and soccer.

The annual event is sponsored by five partner agencies: The Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Department of Agriculture, the Missouri State Fair Commissioners, MU Extension and the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.

The event showcases the impact that Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of the state, said Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe. “These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Wolfe said. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”