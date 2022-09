An accident early Monday evening injured one north of Mountain View in southern Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers aid Kaden M. Ennis, 18, was driving a westbound 1977 Chevrolet van on Jacks Fork Road that ran off the right side and overturned at about 7 p.m.

A passenger, Kaitlin A. Bayless, 18, of Mountain View, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy in Mountain View with minor injuries. The vehicle was totaled, and both were wearing seat belts, the patrol reported.