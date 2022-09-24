A Columbia woman received moderate injuries in an accident Saturday morning on Highway Z about seven miles south of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Angela M. Barnes, 53, was traveling northbound in a 2015 Nissan Juke that ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned, coming to rest on its top, said Tpr. Zayne Tate.

Barnes, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken by ambulance to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston.

The vehicle was totaled.

Assisting at the scene were Sgt. Ryan Vaughan, Cpl. Jacob Sellars, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department and the Houston Rural Fire Department.