A STARS Foundation production is planned Sept. 23 and 24 at the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

“Order Up” is set for 7 p.m. Friday and 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

This 50-minute comedy highlights the particular habits of quirky customers. The STARS cast take on the role of restaurant employees approaching and overcoming challenges from food allergies to particular health inspectors, customers and more. Will the three employees ever receive a moment of sanity during their shift?

For information on purchasing tickets, visit www.thestarsfoundation.org/events or call Cindy Bobe at 417-217-9430 for reservations. Tickets are $8 reserved and $10 at the door.

The STARS Foundation is a fine arts immersion program for all ages, youth and adults. It offers music, theatre, art, dance and languages. As a non-profit, it serves many local businesses, schools and other non-profits within a six-county radius.