In a rare Saturday afternoon game at Tiger Stadium, the undefeated Houston High School football team will host the Thayer Bobcats (1-2) at 1 p.m.

The Tigers will run onto the field undefeated (4-0) for the first time since 1979.

🗣🗣🗣 Get to Tiger Stadium, get loud and get ready for the T-I-G… E-R-S chant after every first down. See you there 👊



🟥 #TheTigerWay 🟥 pic.twitter.com/pkdA9Wq2u4 — Houston R-1 Schools (@HoustonMOTigers) September 23, 2022

Why is it Saturday afternoon? Some games across the state have moved from the traditional Friday night play to different days due to a referee shortage.