Sept. 22 signals the autumn solstice and first day of fall.

This is my favorite time of year, with the weather cooling, leaves falling and yellow mums on my porch!

The Texas County Library is celebrating the change of season and we need your help. “Fall into” our Used Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Houston branch (117 W. Walnut St.).

Buy a Texas County canvas bag for $10 and fill it with books – there will be plenty to choose from. All proceeds go to help the Texas County Library.

Library Card Sign Up Month continues until the end of September. If you don’t have a card, now is the time to come in to any Texas County Library branch and get one, for no charge. Your name will be entered into a prize drawing for a $20 gift card, and the winner will be notified by Oct. 3.

The Houston Branch has some new displays to check out, such as “new arrivals,” “librarian favorites” and “home school.”

We welcome you to fall into any of our branch locations – and not “leaf” too soon!

Louise Beasley is director of the Texas County Library system. She can be reached by phone at 417-967-2258 or by email at Texascountylibrary@gmail.com. More information about the four county library branches is available online at texascountylibrary.lib.mo.us.