Two Texas County residents were injured Saturday morning in a crash on South U.S. 63 south of Vida.

Troopers said a northbound 2017 Hyundai Tucson driven by Suzanne G. Lefave, 45, of Bucyrus, made an improper U-turn and turned into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Focus operated by Darlene D. Engle, 61, of Eunice.

Three were taken to Phelps Health in Rolla: Engle, Roger C. Engle, 66, of Muldrow, Okla., (both had minor injuries) and Ella Engle, 91, of Eunice, who had moderate injuries.

Both vehicles were totaled in the 10:50 a.m. accident.