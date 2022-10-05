In the shortest match of the season so far, the Houston High School volleyball team swept Gainesville Tuesday night in the New Gym, 25-2, 25-4, 25-8.

Three Lady Tigers banged 9 kills in the contest, including senior Olivia Crites and juniors Angie Smith and Kelsey Pritchett.

Crites also served up 5 aces for Houston, while Smith had 5 digs, Pritchett scored twice on blocks and senior setter Makenzi Arthur contributed 18 assists.

Next up for the Lady Tigers is the 72nd annual LHS Volleyball Classic Saturday at Licking. The 10-team tournament will feature two 5-team pools, with the top 2 squads from each pool advancing to a championship playoff.

Houston is in the Black Pool, along with host Licking, Willow Springs, Eminence and Central Park Hills. The Orange Pool includes Salem, Cabool, Summersville, Liberty and Steelville.

The Lady Tigers (15-8) return to their home floor early next week for a nonconference match against Dixon on Monday and a South Central Association contest against Cabool on Tuesday.

The JV Lady Tigers also swept Gainesville, 25-2, 25-5.

Sophomore Cadence Wade served up 12 aces in the match for Houston, while Kynlee Weaver had 4 kills, Maddie Holder had 3 kills, Morgan McKinney had 4 assists and Maggie Wolfe 2 had 2 digs.