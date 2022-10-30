Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the 16-year-old boy lost part of its load and an object was struck by a northbound vehicle, a 2014 Ford Explorer, operated by Marsha A. Osborne, 36, of Licking. A third northbound vehicle, a 2019 Dodge Journey driven by Deszeray V. Warren, 18, of Licking, then struck the Osborne vehicle in the rear.

Three persons in the Warren vehicle had minor injuries. They are: Kaleb J. Mashek, 19, taken to Salem Memorial District Hospital; Kendra D. Sullins, 20, taken to Salem Memorial District Hospital; and Andrew T. Newdeck, 22, transported to Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. All are from Ellington, and each had minor injuries, the patrol said.