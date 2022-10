The Houston High School football team will host Willow Springs this evening at 7 in the first round of the district playoffs.

When the two teams met in a South Central Association conference contest Oct. 7 in Houston, the Tigers scored with 13 seconds left in the game to break a tie and pull out a 20-14 victory.

The first round of districts at Tiger Stadium follows a successful season for the high school team, which finished the regular season 7-2.