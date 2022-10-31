This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Texas County residents will change their clocks before retiring for bed this Sunday as time pieces fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 6.

Beginning in 2007, most of the United States began Daylight Savings Time at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March and reverts back to Standard Time on the first Sunday in November.

Firefighters remind that it is also a good time to check batteries in fire detectors.