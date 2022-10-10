An accident Monday morning claimed the life an Ozark man in Wright County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Tpr. Travis Sullivan said an eastbound 2005 GMC 1500 driven by Sarah A. Thompson, 68, of Ozark, travelled off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected and travelled off the right side of the roadway, ejecting a passenger, Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner. Next of kin has been notified. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was airlifted with moderate injuries to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash about two miles east of Norwood on U.S. 60.