The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, including Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, will hold a blood drive from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at First Christian Church basement on East Highway 17.

Persons who donate will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt and a chance to win one of four $1,000 gas gift cards. Donors will be automatically entered into a weekly drawing.

“Winter months and holidays can really take a toll on the local blood supply,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Michelle Teter said. “People get focused on the holiday activities and other charitable donations but the great thing about giving blood is that it provides the most valuable gift of all to those in need and doesn’t take away from any other charitable giving. While most of us are enjoying family get-togethers and holiday activities, take time to remember those who aren’t as fortunate and are spending the holidays in a hospital battling cancer, recovering from a trauma, or receiving a blood transfusion for an ongoing health issue by making a generous blood donation.”

To help avoid wait times, appointments are strongly encouraged. Donors can schedule an appointment at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/ or by calling 417-227-5006.