Deer season in Texas County began with snow that dumped a few inches across a region that produces more deer each year than nearly any county in Missouri.

It was also cold.

By Saturday afternoon, hunters had killed 424 deer in the county. That was fifth in the state.

Hunters in Franklin County had killed 595 deer. Other leaders in the state: Bollinger (572), Howell (484), Jefferson and Callaway (441 each).

The season closes Nov. 22.

Up-to-date counts for Missouri counties.