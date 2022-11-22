This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now.

Filings for the April 4 municipal election will open Dec. 6, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said.

Candidate filings include school boards, municipalities, water boards and other political subdivisions.

Filings open at 8 a.m. Dec. 6 and close at 5 p.m. Dec. 27.

At the Houston School District, the three-year terms of board members Jo Holland, Darren Ice and Christie Koch expire.

In Houston, the city council terms of Angie Gettys, Ward III; Michael Weakly, Ward II; and Sam Kelley, Ward I expire. The term of Mayor Willy Walker expires. They are all two-year terms.

A five-year term held by Jay Loveland on the Texas County Memorial Hospital board expires.

The terms of Jim Hagler and Edward Williamson expire for the Texas County Health Department board. They are four-year terms.