A 17-year-old Houston girl was injured late Wednesday night in a crash east of Eminence, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The girl was on Highway 106 traveling west in a 2009 Nissan Cube that ran off the right side of the roadway at 11:54 p.m. and overturned.

The driver was taken with minor injuries by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.

The vehicle had extensive damage. The girl was not wearing a seat belt.