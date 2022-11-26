A movie for children is coming Saturday, Dec. 3, to the Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston.

“The Polar Express” will be shown at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children are free and must be accompanied by an adult. There is limited seating. To reserve a ticket, call 417-260-0043.

Houston Community Y.O.U.T.H. will provide each child a free bell.

After the movie, children are invited to the Lone Star Plaza for a hot chocolate and a cookie provided by HHS students members of Houston Health Occupations Students of American during the lighting of a community Christmas tree. Christmas carols will be sung.

Sponsors are Community Betterment and Arts Council of Houston, Houston Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H., Texas County Library and Houston Health Occupation Students of America.