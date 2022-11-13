Despite a slow first day due to extreme weather, the deer harvest picked up on the second day in Texas County, a tally by the Missouri Department of Conservation shows.

By late afternoon, the deer kill in the county totaled 1,411, second in the state. The breakdown: 780 (antlered bucks), 123 (button bucks) and 508 (does). In 2021, the deer kill for the first weekend was 1,814.

Franklin County leads the state with 1,593. Other top counties: Bollinger (1,377), Callaway (1,356), Benton (1,232) and Howell (1,144)